Officer fatally shoots pit bull after attacking owner

A dog is dead after allegedly attacking its owner over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday when Laredo Police were called out to a home at the 4500 block of Sepulveda Lane where a person was attacked by a pit bull.

When officers arrived, the dog had a hold of the victim's chest.

One of the responding officers opened fire, shooting the dog to end the attack, saving the victim's life.

The victim was taken the hospital.

According to reports, the dog somehow got loose, turned violent and attacked the victim.

The victim was alone with his wife and small child.

He told police he feared the dog would attack his family.

An internal investigation has been initiated surrounding the use of force as per procedure in this type of incident.