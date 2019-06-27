Officers learn how to properly conduct a traffic stop

Local law enforcement officers took part in a seminar to learn how to make traffic stops go smoothly on their end.

On Wednesday, Laredo Police learned some of the ways to make traffic stops go over without incident.

Traffic stops can be a very high-stress situation, not just for the driver, but also for the officer as well.

Thanks to some experienced officers out of Houston, some good advice was shared with local officers to ensure everyone goes home without it escalating.

Retired police officer, Jorge Gaytan says, a traffic stop is two parts, the citizens’ point of view and the officer’s.

Officers must also learn that mutual respect goes a long way and that sometimes the driver can typically be very nervous and scared about the initial stop.

One of the common misconceptions seen during a traffic stop is a driver's belief that they don't have to show a license or proof of insurance.

The main reminder from the trainers is that a traffic stop is just a stop.

With both parties just wanting to go about their way, with some civility and cooperation on both sides, it will ensure the high stressful situation will not escalate into something more.