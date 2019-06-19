Officers seize over $700K worth of liquid meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $700,000 worth of drugs at Laredo port of entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge after officers grew suspicious of a 37-year-old Mexican National who was traveling on a commercial bus.

Officers say a canine alerted agents to the presence of narcotics inside the man’s belongings.

When officers searched the bag, they found a total of 36 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $728,000.

The suspect was turned over to ICE agents.