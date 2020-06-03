Officials giveaway free residents to county residents

Got milk? Thanks to a giveaway, many locals can now say yes!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many in Webb County have not had access to basic nutritional necessities.

Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina, Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez, and Rams Nutritional Services got together to hand out milk at the Larga Vista Community Center.

Each family got the chance to get up to five gallons of milk.

Organizers say people should not be afraid to accept assistance that's being made available to them.

Tijerina says when it comes to asking for help, all residents need to do is reach out so they can provide the information to the federal government.

A similar donation drive with an extra 500 gallons is expected for next week and a thousand gallons more for the week after.