Officials Confirm UISD Employee as Laredo's First Positive COVID-19 Case

UISD officials have confirmed that the first positive Corona Virus case in Laredo is a 40 year old woman who works at Zaffirini Elementary School. Earlier this evening City of Laredo officials confirmed that they received positive confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control that the presumptive case they sent in did in fact test positive for COVID-19.

UISD sent a letter to parents of Zaffirini Elementary saying that the employee did not show symptoms of illness and was working days leading to spring break.

The district assures parents that the campus has been extensively and continuously sanitized.

The patient continues to be in quarantine as the City of Laredo Health Department and CDC further investigate the case.

As of Monday afternoon, Laredo had six cases that were pending confirmation. As of Monday evening, one of those six cases was confirmed to be negative and another was confirmed to be positive by the CDC (the case previously mentioned). Results are still pending for the remaining four.