Officials address raising COVID-19 numbers

This week has been a pretty tough one as we've seen day-to-day COVID-19 numbers spike up.



This past Tuesday's increase in positive cases was the highest count since the pandemic hit our community.

With restrictions across the country, state, and community more relaxed, and people starting to adjust to their new reality, we are seeing an uptick in the number of people with the virus.

At this week's daily media briefing, officials addressed the elephant in the room.

"There is an increase in positive cases, and it has to deal with the reopening, in my opinion, with the reopening of the state," said Ramiro Elizondo, Interim Chief at the Laredo Fire Department. "And of course, us, in general letting our guards down. We were one of the strictest in the state, to implement the staying home and social distancing practices and such. For us to be reporting such cases it shows that we're not practicing these measures."

Interim Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says there are other factors that come into play like an increase in testing, referrals, and contact tracing.



Looking closer at the data, Chamberlain says numbers are pretty stagnant.

"If you go based on the rate of infection, solely on the total tested, which is the positives over the total tested minus the pending, we're sitting at a 13.01 percent in the last 15 days, we have not increased a whole percent," Chamberlain said. "We've been ranging anywhere between the low end of 12.58 to today 13.01, but going back to May 26th we were at 13.09, so based on infection rate we are still stationary."

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says it's now up to us to decide how we handle this pandemic.



He says there will be upticks, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't move forward with the new normal.



Trevino, along with the Medical Advisory Team and Task Force, are already preparing for the community's future with the pandemic.

"We will keep the public informed as we implement mitigation efforts at the bridge and get operational plans from the school districts," said Trevino. "Of course this will overlap and be part of our preparations for the anticipated second wave, as we have mentioned, this is coming in the fall."

Trevino has said that the second COVID-19 wave will be coinciding with flu season coming this fall.