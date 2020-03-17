Officials advise against cancelling blood drives

In the wake of COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, groups of large crowds are being discouraged with officials asking that events of 50 people or more be cancelled.

This is an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

But for one organization, this precautionary measure is causing some potential life-savers to stay away and not roll up their sleeves.

In a statement sent to KGNS News, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center described the blood supply for south Texas as "at risk of collapsing."

This after several planned blood drives in Laredo all unexpectedly cancelled but not by the blood blank, by the organizations themselves, saying they are merely following social gathering recommendations recently sent out by the CDC.

Blood bank officials though are telling us that thought process is not only misinformation but could have some life-threatening consequences.

With their support of blood for 43 counties, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center out of San Antonio provides units of blood for 120 hospitals, including our own Doctors Hospital and Laredo Medical Center.

To keep up with blood requests from these 120 hospitals, 600 units must be collected everyday across the 43 counties. But in the last few days, more than 50 blood drives have been cancelled across the area including five here in Laredo that combined, had the potential of bringing in 150 units of blood.

So what can you do to help?

Officials say if your organization has a blood drive planned, to please not cancel it.

They say blood drives involve just a few donors at a time, and do not meet the criteria for large gatherings that health officials are discouraging.

Also, if you have friends or family living in San Antonio or if you plan on being in San Antonio, blood donations are being taken at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center office located at 6211 I-10 west.

To reduce wait time they do encourage donors to call to make an appointment or make an appointment online.

Of course all blood collected in San Antonio goes towards fulfilling requests for blood here in Laredo.

We reached out to both hospitals to see how well they're stocked with blood units.

While Doctors Hospital responded saying, "they remain vigilant and will continue monitoring their blood supply, and because these are challenging times for everyone, they say they'll continue to work hand in hand with the supplier to meet laredo's urgent needs."

Blood bank officials tell us they are crossing their fingers that two blood drives planned will not be canceled.

One on Friday, April 3rd hosted by the Laredo Rotary Club at Clear Choice ER, and the next one the following day on April 4th at Lazy Boy Tattoos.

Now for those wishing to donate in San Antonio, the number to call to make an appointment is (210) 731-5590. Appointments can also be made via website is SouthTexasBlood.org.