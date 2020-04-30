Officials clarify amended city ordinances

City officials are addressing questions about whether or not they can keep enforcing a curfew and no social gatherings in the gateway city after Governor Greg Abbott's emergency order expires.

File photo

Despite Governor Abbott's emergency order expiring Thursday night, the City is still keeping it's residents at home as much a possible until May 30th by enforcing the curfew and no social gatherings.

After news broke about the City's decision to keep several mandates in place, a lot of questions were raised from the public about whether or not they were allowed to do so.



During Thursday's noon briefing, City of Laredo Attorney Kristina Hale said the governor specifically allows local officials to pass any additional restriction that are not in direct violation of his order.

"Our order, generally speaking, does not conflict with the governor's order to the extent that it does what is preemptive so in that respect, yes, we will amend our ordinance. It's already amended by operation of law with respect to allowing additional reopen services."

Laredo City Manager Robert Eads says the curfew has never included essential businesses or services, meaning residents have always been allowed to go get food, gas, or medical supplies during the curfew.



Being that businesses like restaurants and theaters are opening up Friday, residents wonder how the curfew comes into play with the city's rules.

"What I'm saying clearly is that going to a restaurant within the 25 percent capacity occupancy load, but going to a restaurant after curfew hours is allowable, and going and picking up has been allowable, will continue to be allowed," said Eads.

The City is still ordering residents to wear face coverings within city limits, but as per Governor Abbott's order, they can not fine or penalize people who don't.

City Council will be meeting Monday to discuss these matters further.