Officials report 111 COVID-19 tests first day of state testing

The numbers are in of how many people went out to get tested the first day of free COVID-19 testing in Webb County.

At the daily media briefing Wednesday, county officials say 111 tests were administered yesterday at the Rio Bravo Community Center.

On Wednesday, the National Guard was at the City of Laredo Health Department.



The nose swab is free and results will be returned within 2 to 3 days.



Thursday, the final day, testing will be at the Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center at Rancho Penitas.