Officials reporting low number of migrants showing up for court

Asylum seekers have been making their way in and out of our port of entry for several days now as they follow federal protocols they hope will get them closer to permanently escaping their worst fears.

An asylum seeker who we’ll call Jose due to fear or persecution is escaping Venezuela’s current status.

Jose says, “People die every day in Venezuela of hunger of delinquency of everything. People die in Venezuela and we're trying to fix that but Maduro's government doesn't want us to stop that because they are criminals.”

Jose and his family’s efforts to straighten out a crooked system resulted in threats.

He says it was so awful they couldn’t go out.

With day four of court proceedings at the bridge, over 300 migrants were scheduled for appointments at the tent facility in downtown Laredo; however, a little over 20 people were in attendance.

Due to the small numbers, Mayor Pete Saenz is hoping the federal government will reconsider their offer.

Saenz says, “The fact that now the numbers are so low and they are continuing with the tents is a waste of taxpayer money. One dollar for 18 months versus millions of dollars that they spent.”

The mayor went on to say that maybe their expectations were high of many coming and making use for the facility but apparently it’s not.

While federal and local officials debate over where to have these proceedings, Jose just hopes his family will be given a chance at a better life.

Jose says they are trying to escape the situations that are very common in their countries.

While the whole country is waiting to see what will happen next, migrants who have an appointment with fate will continue to test their hand.

According to the federal government, in Laredo over 8,000 migrants have been sent back to Nuevo Laredo under the "Remain in Mexico program".