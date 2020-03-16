Officials to provide daily coronavirus updates

The City of Laredo, Webb County, and other key agencies will be providing daily updates on how COVID-19 is affecting our area.

When officials held their meeting early Monday there had been only one presumptive case locally. Five people remain under quarantine, some of which done by a private lab.

Even before the positive confirmation Monday evening it was something local officials were anticipating as an inevitability.

"We're going to get a positive sooner or later," said Doctor Hector Gonzalez, Laredo Health Department Director. "We're going to get some folks, some people who will get sick, but they're going to overcome it for the most part. We want to take those precautions against those vulnerable populations."

Officials will be having a situational meeting before addressing the media so they can have accurate and unified information to present to the public.