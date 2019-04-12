Officials warn about fake fundraising scams for DPS Trooper

People from across the state continue to show their support for the DPS Trooper out of McAllen who was shot in the line of duty over the weekend.

While many have reached out to the family of Moises Sanchez, others have jumped on the tragedy for their own personal gain; in some cases, creating fake fundraising accounts in his name.

The Department of Public Safety would not elaborate on the scams, but advisories have gone out warning the public about them.

They are urging people to report any fraudulent accounts to the Attorney General's Office.

If you would like to help out the family, you can donate to Texas Regional Bank number 1371855 or PayPal account: Usmarines70@att.net.

These accounts are linked to the Sanchez Family.