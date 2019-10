A man in Middletown, Ohio took to the skies to celebrate his 94th birthday by jumping out of a plane.

As Paul Grimme suited up for the leap of faith, he said there was no need for fear because his wife was with him the whole time.

Paul's wife died in January on what would have been their 75th anniversary.

Grimme says that George Bush was one of his idols.

The former president made his jump at 94 years old - that's why Grimme felt he could and should make the jump.