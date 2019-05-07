Ohio man who drank only beer for 46 days loses 44 pounds

An Ohio man who decided to give up food for lent is checking "beer only diet” off his bucket list.

Back in March, Dell Hall of Cincinnati, Ohio announced he was giving up food and living off of beer.

For 46 days, Hall drank nothing but beer for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Everyone called him crazy but after successfully completing his challenge, Hall says he feels young again and he lost 44 pounds in the process.

Hall says he used this challenge as a way to break his addiction to food and make better choices for his life.