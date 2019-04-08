Oklahoma couple wanted for homicide arrested by Customs and Border Protection

A couple wanted for homicide out of Oklahoma is captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 4th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge encountered a Buick Century at the outbound lanes.

Officers say a 32-year-old man was traveling with a 27-year-old woman, both identified as United States Citizens from Seminole County, Oklahoma.

The CBP officer referred both travelers to secondary inspection due to a possible match to an outstanding warrant.

After using a fingerprint check, officers were able to determine that both Coker Dean Baker and Anastacia Phillinia Little were confirmed to have outstanding warrants for homicide.

Both Baker and Little were transported to the Webb County Jail pending extradition proceedings.