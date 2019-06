The Italian Bistro, Olive Garden is announcing a new addition to its menu, the Zoodles Primavera.

The Mediterranean dish is made with zucchini noodles tossed in a light basil cream sauce with broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms.

The dish is perfect for those who are looking to eat lighter food options or vegetarians.

For more information on the dish you can visit Olive Garden at 5319 San Dario Ave