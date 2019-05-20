One Day Break From Humidity Tuesday

Very tall thunderstorms producing all varieties of severe weather are occurring from the Texas panhandle eastward into Oklahoma. All of this is taking place north of south Texas where a cap of very warm desert air lies above the gulf humidity, preventing tall clouds from forming. Much drier air will follow a wind shift into the northwest that will arrive in our area Tuesday mid morning. Temperatures will remain high. Gulf humidity will return by Wednesday. Desert air will remain above with very little chance of rain during the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting mostly clear windy warm and humid tonight, winds gusting well above 30 mph. Low in the high 70's. Sunny with much lower afternoon humidity. Not as windy. High in the high 90's. Mostly sunny hot and humid Wednesday through the weekend and beyond, highs in the high 90's to near 100.