One House Call at a Time: Caring for COVID-19 Patients

It was a form of practicing medicine that was seen in the early 1900s, for many now-a-days, just images seen on old black and white films: Medical house calls, where your physician visits you at your home, not at his office.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, our Mindy Casso found one such physician who decided a few months ago to follow in his dad's footsteps and take a step back in time.

Last week we brought you the story of survival, as told by a local COVID-19 patient, but in order to speak with him and share with you every intimate detail of his battle, Mindy asked Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, local cardiologist-turned-COVID physician if she could tag along with him as he visited the patient at his home, and while the visit could have been considered a social call, it was really a house call.

It was a Sunday morning. Dr. Cigarroa arrived at the home of his first patient of the day. His daughter, Alyssa, who accompanies him on most occasions, helping him gown up for protection, and while Dr. Cigarroa helped Mindy with her PPE, he gives a little insight on these visits:

“They welcome you as a family member. They appreciate that you're there, and everyone questions you and asks you, they feel so comfortable that they ask you things that they wouldn't have asked you in the office about the patient, and so you slow down."

So, up the stairs they went, a quick knock on the door, and into the patient’s home they entered.

Mindy stepped back, giving them space. She saw how engaged and thorough Dr. Cigarroa was in his exam.

He questioned Natividad Santana on what he’d been feeling since coming home from the hospital, where he’d spent 14 days intubated on a ventilator, explaining to him why he’d been coughing.

He even took the time to speak with Maria, Nati’s wife, asking how she’s feeling. She too had contracted COVID-19.

They sat and spoke about a lot of things. Some topics had nothing to do with Nati’s medical exam. It’s a different kind of visit, one that in the 29 years Dr. Cigarroa has been practicing cardiology in Laredo hasn’t had the opportunity to do:

“Cardiology is a beautiful thing. There are very few of us in town, so we are extremely busy. Our visits are very short. We do many surgical procedures a day, we’re always on the go.”

So, why now?

Why choose house calls during a pandemic of a highly contagious disease?

Especially when tele-health, or telemedicine, is now an option?

That answer is possibly a generational one:

“I couldn’t feel like I was connecting with the patient, and I knew that my father, as everyone was seeing telemedicine, staying away, I knew my dad would walk right through the door and go right to somebody’s home. He did house calls daily all of his career, and so it seemed very clear to me that that’s where I belonged.”

A different type of care that’s making him think twice now about his future:

“Over the last month, coming into people’s homes, getting to know people, it sort of slows down. Actually visiting, you’re not only taking care of health issues, but the social issues, and you have a whole other perspective that there’s no way you could have even gotten a glimpse of just seeing the patient in your office.”

A new perspective to an old style of medicine that with the arrival of his children to his practice, will allow him to turn back the hands of time.

On any given day, Dr. Cigarroa makes five to six house calls on COVID-19 patients, while also rounding on patients in the COVID units at the hospital.

In total, about 50 are currently under his care, and not a single one will get a bill.