One More Comfortable Night

A large dry airmass will continue to influence our weather through Friday afternoon. Temperatures and humidity tonight will be lower than we often see in July, although the air will be more humid by morning than last night. Dry air above will stir in, bringing humidity way down again during Friday afternoon. A shallow layer of much more humid air will return Friday night. Dry air will still remain aloft, and will stir in each afternoon through the rest of the forecast period. Overall, however, the weather will feel more typical of July beginning Friday night.

I'm expecting clear and comfortable tonight, a little more humid by dawn, low around 70, the 60's north of Laredo. Sunny with low afternoon humidity Friday, high in the mid to upper 90's. Mostly sunny Saturday through Thursday with humid nights and mornings, lower afternoon humidity each day, highs around or a little above 100.