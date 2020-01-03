One dead, three injured in Austin stabbing

Authorities in Austin are investigating multiple stabbings that left one person dead and multiple others injured.

According to police, a man in his 20’s was pronounced dead in downtown on Friday morning.

Two other men, one in his 20s and another in his 50s were also taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a fourth victim refused treatment.

Investigators say they have the suspect in custody and they are still trying to piece together what happened.