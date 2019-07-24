One final vote needed for new voting machines

There's one more push for approval before the county moves forward with purchasing new voting equipment.

The elections commission approved the voting machines presented to county officials last week by the company, election system, and software.

The voting machine still uses a paper ballot but includes helpful technology that will guide voters as they cast their ballot, so they don't make any mistakes.

For those concerned about hackers getting into the system, company representatives say that won't be a problem since the machine isn't connected to the internet.

If the purchase does move forward, the cost of purchasing a machine for all 69 precincts will be just a little over a million dollars.

One final vote is needed by commissioners before the purchase goes through.