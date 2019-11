One person is killed and two others are injured in a shooting at a Church's Chicken in San Diego, California last night.

Police say a gunman walked into the restaurant at around 5:35 p.m. and opened fire.

They say the suspect was at the restaurant on Wednesday and left after paying for food with a counterfeit 100 dollar bill then returned with a gun later.

When the gunman returned, he opened fire on three employees working.

Police are still searching for the shooter.