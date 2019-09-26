Man arrested for alleged kidnapping for ransom

One man has been arrested for the alleged kidnapping of a woman for ransom last night.

The Laredo Police Department received a phone call from a man indicating that a 21 year old woman, who was known by the caller, was abducted by a pair of unknown men.

The male caller indicated to police that he received a phone call from a man stating that they had the woman abducted and threatened to harm her if their money demands were not met.

Due to the severe circumstances in this case, a considerable mobilization of police officers and detectives from the Laredo Police Department and the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) Special Agents began to canvass and set up surveillance at various points around the city.

Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement spotted the suspects’ car and attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop.

The kidnapped victim was suspected of being inside the vehicle.

While initiating the felony stop, a woman who was later identified as the victim exited the car and yelled for help.

The woman was immediately secured by Laredo Police Officers and taken to safety.

The suspects’ car then began to disregard Laredo Police and lead officers in a felony pursuit.

The driver, who was later identified as Juan Francisco Amador Vasquez age 31, exited the vehicle by the 1500 block of Salinas Ave and fled from the vehicle on foot.

Officers chased the suspect as he ran south on 1500 Salinas Ave and then east on 1200 Benavides Ave where Vasquez was finally apprehended.

The victim stated that she was abducted by force by the driver and another male subject from a residence.

The victim stated that she was held against her will while the suspects demanded ransom money from the victim’s relatives.

The female victim was not harmed in this incident.

Juan Francisco Amador Vasquez, age 31, was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping for ransom/reward and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation.

Police believe this was a targeted abduction, not a random kidnapping.