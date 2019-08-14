One month later, questions still linger over Myriam Camarillo’s death

It’s been exactly one month since Myriam Camarillo’s body was discovered inside a west Laredo home, a discovery that shocked the community.

Joseph Steven Carrizales and Myriam Camarillo

Since the discovery, the Laredo Police Department has made one arrest in connection to her death; however, the question remains into the exact cause of her death.

The tragic death of the 27-year-old shocked the community when her body was found inside a west Laredo after she had been reported missing for a week.

Before the discovery of her body, Camarillo was last seen outside of a popular downtown establishment which is where she met 26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizales who says he saw her on a bench crying.

According to the affidavit, Carrizales says the two started doing drugs and waited for a rideshare service to pick them up.

When they both arrived at Carrizales’ home on Saint Pierre, the two continued to do drugs, had sexual relations and fell asleep.

When Carrizales awoke the next day, he found Myriam unresponsive.

Authorities say he panicked, fled towards the Rio Grande and swam into Mexico.

He was later taken into custody with the help of the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Border Patrol, and Mexican authorities.

He was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence but still no one has been charged directly with her death.

Police say they are still waiting for the final autopsy results as more charges could be pending.

During the death investigations such as Myriam’s, toxicology and forensic exams could take months to come back with the results.

Even though we have a medical examiner's office here in Webb County, certain exams must be sent to Austin where they wait in line with hundreds of other cases from all over the state.

At this time, no bond has been set for Carrizales.