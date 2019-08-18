One person killed in rollover accident on I-35

A multiple-vehicle accident on I-35 claims the life of one person.

Laredo Police were called out to the 5300 block of N I-35 at around 1 p.m., right in front of Mall Del Norte.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple cars rolled in the ditch in front of the mall.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Authorities say the entrance ramp to I-35 north from Calton Road is currently closed off.

There is also only one northbound lane open to traffic at the 5300 block of San Dario.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.