One year anniversary of double murder case

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of the tragic deaths of a Laredo woman and her one-year-old son whose bodies were found near the river banks.

The bodies of 27-year-old Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez were found on Bristol Road last year.

Grizelda suffered approximately 30 stab wounds to her neck, face and shoulder area.

The one-year-old died from stab wounds to his neck and heart.

Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles is accused of the murders.

During the course of the investigation, police did confirm that Hernandez and Burgos-Aviles had a romantic relationship and that he was the father of baby Dominick.

The trial date for Burgos is set for March 2020; however, his next court hearing is scheduled for April 23rd.