One year later: Border Patrol agent's alleged killing spree

Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of the first alleged killing of former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz.

File photo: Border Patrol Agent Juan David Ortiz

According to reports... 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez died on September 3rd of last year and within the span of about 12 days.

Ortiz allegedly killed three more people, 42-year-old Claudine Anne Luera, 28-year-old Humberto Ortiz, and 35-year-old Guiselda Cantu.

He has pled not guilty to the crimes.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz plans on pursuing the death penalty.

Ortiz was originally set to go before a judge last month; however, his hearing was moved to October 8th.