One-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

The total of positive COVID-19 cases for Thursday is 11.

Of these new positives, a one-year-old child's case is still under investigation.

With more than a week into April, already there is three pediatric positive COVID-19 cases.

The first case popped up in the City of Laredo data graph over the weekend. It showed that a two-year-old was added to the list of positives.



On Wednesday, a four-month-old also tested positive, according to the City of Laredo Health Department Director.

Thursday, a one-year-old was among the new positive group.



Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez says that the one-year-old's case is under investigation, meaning that they're going through the process of assessing the patient, what contact there was, their illness, and prevention.



He added that the infant and two-year-old were at home and doing well.



It's unknown how two of these children got sick, but Doctor Gonzalez does say that close contact is still the highest forms of transmission.



He notes that there are still a lot of clustered positives.

Right behind close contact as the top form of transmission is community acquired.

As of April 9th, at 5 p.m. there are 166 positive cases, a total of 971 patients have been tested, with 481 coming back negative.

Thirty-five people have recovered, 22 people are in the hospital, and 6 people have passed away.