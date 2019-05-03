One-year-old injured in road rage shooting

A one-year-old boy is injured after an alleged road rage incident escalated into a shooting.

The child's father, who says he's hearing-impaired, told Houston Police that he accidentally cut off another driver.

The father says he tried to apologize after he saw the man pull out a handgun and fire two shots at his car.

The father then drove to a nearby convenience store and carried his wounded child inside, where a nurse who happened to be present rendered aid.

The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition with a wound to his upper left shoulder.

No suspect is in custody.