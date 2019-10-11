If you are only happy when it rains, hopefully, you'll be happy today because we are expecting a 60 percent chance of rain!

On Friday we are going to start out humid in the high 70s and see a 60 percent chance of rain all throughout the morning.

Our best chances for rain will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also instead of increasing in temperatures, we will start to drop into the 50s.

We will drop into the 60s by 10 a.m. and then by 1 p.m. we are looking at a high of 57.

Temperatures will remain cold for the rest of the evening until Saturday morning.

On Saturday expect a much warmer day with temperatures in the high 60s and lows in the 60s.

On Sunday we are expecting a high of 83 degrees and by Monday we are back to normal with temperatures in the 90s.

Until then, stay warm Laredo!