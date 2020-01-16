Only happy when it rains

We're feeling very happy because we are expecting some chances of rain as we head into the weekend!

After a few days of muggy and hot conditions, we are finally going to start to see some relief with some rain and cooler temperatures.

On Thursday, we will start off humid and in the high 60s in the morning but some clouds will move in giving us a 30 percent chance of showers. Expect a possible high of 83 degrees.

These humid conditions will linger on a little while longer as we are expecting another day of rain on Friday with highs at 69 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will start to cool down on Saturday evening giving us a high of 75 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Our futurecast shows that we could see a drastic dip in temperatures by Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of next week.