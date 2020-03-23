Daily City COVID-19 update: more labs and equipment being added

UPDATE: As of Monday, March 23rd, 6:25 p.m. there are 6 positive cases of COVID-19 in Laredo.

Below is the original text to this story:

There are now 45 people still waiting to see whether they have COVID-19 or not.

That's the latest number of those pending their results as of Monday, while 22 people learned they do not have the virus.

Four people are still fighting the virus.

The four positive patients continue their quarantine and are said to be doing just fine.

That's not the only good news, according to the City of Laredo Health Department.

They say that several of the negative cases are people within the "at risk" population, those being the elderly and children with underlying health conditions.

The doctor mentioned that more labs are being added and more personal protective equipment is being produced after the declaration from both the president and Texas governor.

During the meeting, the City Manager mentioned that they're still seeing people gathering in groups larger than 10 people, both in public and in private.

He asks that people assume that they're a positive case and not go out and to take this message seriously and stay home.

This week, law enforcement will be more aggressive with the restrictions.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says they've already visited around 600 business to alert them of the rules. So far they've only made one citation.