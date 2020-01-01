Only percent of migrants recieve second hearing

2019 saw thousands of migrants come to the U.S. asking for asylum.

According to the bishop in Nuevo Laredo, only one percent of the migrants who had a hearing scheduled for the tents in Laredo were given a second hearing.

He says this number is lower than expected.

Back in September we spoke to an attorney who said one possibility is that some of the migrants don't meet the asylum requirements.

In order to seek asylum, one must have to be coming from a country where they are being persecuted because of some groups.

Some of those groups listed on the asylum application include race, religion, and political opinion.