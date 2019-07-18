Operation Clean Up underway

The City of Laredo is looking to spruce up neighborhoods in need of cleaning.

City inspectors were out and about traveling to different districts to inform residents of code violations before they start issuing citations.

On Thursday morning, Operation Clean Up started near Marcella Avenue and San Carlo.

During the operation, city inspectors from various departments went door to door to educate property owners on maintenance and code violations in the district four area.

Other neighborhoods involved in the clean up were San Carlo Street to West Ash Street between East San Francisco Avenue to Springfield.

Right now, city officials are asking residents to do everything they can to clean up their neighborhood of any unsightly conditions.

This includes unwanted tires, cars, unkempt grass, and even stray animals.

City inspector Felipe Aguilar says most residents are unaware of the city ordinances and code violations and that Operation Cleanup is a way for the city to educate residents while keeping their community clean.

Next Wednesday, July 24th the city is offering to pick up the unwanted items from the District Four area; however, they must be out on the sidewalk by 7 a.m.