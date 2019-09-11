Operation Clean-up in District 6

City inspectors from multiple departments will be conducting a campaign with property owners in order to address property maintenance and code violations in the District 6 area on Thursday, September 12.

The City of Laredo is asking residents for their best efforts to clean their neighborhoods of unsightly conditions.

Streets included are Yukon Lane, Greenland Drive, Snowfalls Drive, Glacier Court, Tundra Avenue, Foggy Loop, Pebble Trail, Eskimo Drive, and Taiga Court.

All unwanted accumulation should be out on the sidewalk by 7 am, Wednesday, September 18 in order for the Solid Waste Department to assist in the disposal.

They will be passing only once by each street to dispose of unwanted items.

Do not throw out oil, cement, or paint; tires must be placed separately.

Do not pile unwanted items next to fences, water meters, vehicles, or mailboxes in order to prevent property damage.

For questions and concerns, please call code enforcement at 956-795-2681.

