Operation Clean up to take place at District 8

City inspectors from multiple departments will be conducting a campaign with property owners on Thursday in order to address property maintenance and code violations in District 8.

The City of Laredo is asking residents for their best efforts to clean their neighborhoods of unsightly conditions.

Streets included are Callaghan Street to Matamoros Street between San Dario Avenue and San Leonardo Avenue.

All unwanted accumulation should be out on the sidewalk by seven this morning in order for the Solid Waste Department to assist in the disposal.

They will be passing only once by each street to dispose of unwanted items.

For questions and concerns, please call code enforcement at 956-795-2681.