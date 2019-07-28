Operation GOTCHYA yields six arrests

An operation conducted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office yields six arrests.

On Friday morning, six individuals were arrested for criminal offenses ranging from felony theft, burglary, possession, failure to pay child support as well as other charges.

Since 2017, the operation has apprehended hundreds of criminals in Webb County who have been attempting to evade authorities.

So far, more than 300 warrants have been executed as part of the operation.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office warrants division led the operation and was assisted by the sheriff’s SWAT team.