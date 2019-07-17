Operation Lone Star providing free health services to the community

A program that helps residents receive medical services is taking place next week.

Operation Lone Star is an initiative that helps provide Texas residents with medical, dental and vision checkups to those who may not have access to those services.

Residents in Laredo, as well as other neighboring communities, can come out and take advantage of these services.

Parents who are looking to get their kids vaccinated for school and athletes looking to get their yearly physical can do so at the event.

The program will be taking place over at the Jesus Martinez and Performing Arts Complex.

The event will start on Monday, July 22nd through Thursday, July 25th from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday, July 26th their hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say every year they serve thousands of community residents and this year they plan to do the same.

No ID or documents are required to receive the services.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4951.