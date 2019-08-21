Operation “Take It Away” yields 25 arrests

Dozens of cases of grand theft auto are foiled thanks to the efforts of our local sheriff’s department.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 people as part of Operation “Take It Away” which started back in January.

Since the start of the initiative, more than 63 vehicles valued at $2.2 million dollars have been recovered by the sheriff’s office.

The vehicles involved are a little different from the vehicle thefts normally seen in the community.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says most of the vehicles recovered which are manly pick-up trucks and SUVs are stolen from cities such as San Antonio, which are believed to be making their way to Mexico where they will be used for potential drug smuggling or human trafficking.

Sheriff Cuellar says, since the operation, 16 men and nine women have been arrested.

During the month of August, a total of 13 vehicles valued at roughly half a million dollars were recovered as part of the initiative.

Sheriff Cuellar says drivers should never leave their keys inside your vehicle, always lock your doors, park in well-lit areas and never leave valuables in plain sight.