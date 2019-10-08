City reacts to National Emergency Declaration

The City of Laredo is working on telling President Trump that there is no need for border wall with a new resolution that opposes his National Emergency Declaration.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the wall is not needed here, and that the bulkhead could merit a discussion.

Jessica Cisneros says "no" to any physical barrier.

But republican candidate Sandra Whitten describes Laredo as a warzone that needs the wall.

With all of those differing viewpoints, residents along the border who can be directly affected by a wall, are still stuck in the middle of it all.

Community members expressed their concerns to city council on Monday, including that of a land owner who could be affected by a wall.

"I know what is being said, and it's a lie, and people are reacting to that lie and doing things based on a lie,” said Joseph Hein, property owner. During the meeting, Hein said his safety has never been at stake.

Congressman Cuellar said he agrees with the City of Laredo's opposition to a border wall, and says other measures could be considered.

"There is no emergency. The administration, apparently, it looks like they have their own thing in mind. I mean, I know the city still wants to do the bulkhead, which I think is something we need to look at,” said Cuellar.

Jessica Cisneros, who is running against Cuellar under the Democratic Party, says she is against the wall, bulkhead, or any other type of physical barrier.

"I think that the council got it right. The people of Laredo don't want a border wall here. One of the speakers in there got it right, saying that we are way past the point of negotiation. There's no negotiating with this administration."

While republican candidate, Sandra Whitten, says Laredo needs a wall.

"The president effectively said that Laredo was a warzone. There's a silent war, think about all the trafficking that is going on, and I feel that with this resolution that what the city is doing is they are putting a silence on the human trafficking aspect."

Whitten says she's heard otherwise from ranchers she's spoken to. "Other ranchers that I've spoken to, I know that they are being bought off to say, 'hey, we don't have a problem going on,' so they can continue to cross bodies, drugs, guns, fill in the blank that are coming into our country illegally."

But Cuellar says even when compared with the capital, Laredo is very safe. "If you look at Laredo, you compare it to Washington D.C., Washington is going to be about four, five times more dangerous than Laredo, Texas."

Cisneros says, the only way for the community to be heard, is by speaking up. "Landowners coming together, and let them know what they're thinking. That we don't want a border wall here."

At city council, Hein, added that it was important for him to come forward and point out what he feels is false information being distributed, when it comes to his land along the riverbanks.

"I know the truth, most people around Laredo know the truth. If it was a battle zone, common sense would say that I would be protecting myself and my children by not putting them in harm's way."

This new resolution will re-address two previous ones that spoke against the wall, but this time it's looking into opposing the National Emergency Declaration.

The city expects to have a decision by November 1st.

While the resolution is a show of support to groups in a lawsuit against President Trump's border wall, the city is making it clear that it is not part of any lawsuit.