Oreo's unveils Game of Thrones-themed cookies

The makers of Oreo are getting in on the excitement ahead of the eighth and final season "Game of Thrones" with limited edition "Game of Thrones”-themed cookies.

In celebration, Oreo teamed up with HBO and the makers of the show's opening sequence to create this unique version of the opening credits made entirely of Oreos.

The snacks feature four cookie designs: the houses still battling for the iron throne and the white walkers.

The Oreo "Game of Thrones" cookies are available for a limited time starting Monday while supplies last.

Season eight of the hit show based on George R.R. Martin's popular books premieres on April 14th.