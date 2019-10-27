Organizations gather for Bolder Border Action

More than 200 people with over 20 sponsoring organizations gathered at Tres Laredos Park over the weekend to take a stand against the border wall.

As part of the Bold Border National Day Action for Justice and Compassion, several organizations in south Texas came together on Saturday morning to be a part of the movement.

Silvia Castanos a journalist says under the Migrant Protection Protocol, also known as the Remain in Mexico Program, roughly 50,000 immigrants have been returned to their home country to wait for their court proceedings with only 35 percent returning for their court date.

Those who were looking to fight for immigrants, oppose the border wall or fight for people of color and the injustices towards them spoke out during the event.

ACLU representative David Almaraz says, he proudly defends the constitution and the Bill of Rights every day and when he works a case, he defends the Bill of Rights one case at a time.

Almaraz now it is incredible because it’s happening in front of our own eyes, the president says what he’s gonna do no matter what the constitution says and surprisingly his republican senators and congressman applaud him.

A moment of silence was made for the 22 victims of the El Paso mass shooting as well as honoring the seven children that have died while under CBP custody.

This is call to action event was also happening in Brownsville, Texas as well as other parts of the country.

In Laredo the event ended at the river.

Sister Denise LaRock with the Leadership Team Interface Coalition says the river is more of a remembrance ceremony where they call out the names of those who died not just crossing the river but the hate against immigrants and those who were killed in the El Paso shooting.