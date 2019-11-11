Organizations pick sides on 2020 District 28 candidates

2020 candidates are kicking their campaign into full gear as Congressman Cuellar looks to remain in office and his two opponents looks to be the newest representatives for District 28.

File photo: Current Congressman Henry Cuellar, Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros and Republican candidate Sandra Whiten.

The 2020 race of who will represent District 28 of Texas is heating up and various organizations and entities are picking their sides of who they want to have represent them on Capitol Hill.

Incumbent candidate Cuellar has held onto his seat since 2005.

Cuellar says in the past he usually gets up to 80 to 90 percent of the votes in Laredo but again he will be asking the voters for their votes.

The current congressman is facing off against two opponents on both sides of the aisle.

Sandra Whitten, a Republican and Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Cisneros says they are gaining national attention but she believes it’s just an example of the momentum they have been able to create in south Texas. However, she believes it doesn’t mean anything if they don’t have the support here at home.

Both Cisneros and Cuellar have received endorsements at the national level.

Cuellar is endorsed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as well as Democratic Congressional Chairwoman Cheri Bustos.

Meanwhile, Cisneros is endorsed by presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren and members of the squad such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressely.

Although they have been endorsed at the national level, it’s the local endorsements that humble both Democratic candidates.

Cuellar says he isn’t taking anything for granted and that at the end of the day, people are going to make a decision on who will provide the best representation.

Cisneros says she is proud to be leading a team that’s mostly composed of people from this district because we are able to talk about what an idea like Medicare for all or what a green new deal would mean locally.

Locally, Cuellar has been backed by various law enforcement agencies such as the Border Patrol Union, Laredo Police Union, Webb County Deputy Association, Laredo firefighters Union, combined law enforcement association and for the first time ever, an endorsement from our local first responders.

Meanwhile, Cisneros has been backed by the La Joya Federation of Teachers local 46-31-Chapter, National Nurses United, local Workers Rights organizations and CWA District Six.

As the candidates look to represent District 28 on Capitol Hill, they will have to wait until voters have their say on Election Day.