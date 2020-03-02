Organizers preparing for annual Relay for Life

The American Cancer Society is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraising events of the year.

Every year the organization gets together and invites the community to its annual “Relay for Life Event”.

The event is a great way for people to come together, get active and stay up all night for a good cause.

Although the event is a month away, organizers are already starting to recruit teams.

The Relay for Life is a seven-hour event and this year it will be held at the UISD Student Activity Center.

This year’s theme is Spice up the Fight to Beat Cancer.

The event is held on April 24th to the 25th from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m.

All of the proceeds from the Relay for Life event will go towards cancer research.

For more information, you can call 956-286-6955.