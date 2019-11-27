Whistleblower behind boil notice still questions water quality

Whistleblowers flip our perspective of how our government is working for us, and here at home a man did just that by opening the community’s eyes to the water we're consuming.

A concern from a local resident put the City of Laredo’s utility system under a microscope, calling into question the quality of the water we're consuming.

The man who sparked the investigation now tells us if he feels the justice he was seeking has been met.

Dirty filters is what started unraveling the truth, a truth that Federico Reyes felt continued to fall on deaf ears.

“I had some free time. I installed some filters and as soon as I installed them, they were about 14 days after I installed them and they turned green."

The odd change in coloring didn't sit right with Reyes so he followed up with the City to figure out why this was happening.

"I called 3-1-1 and I told them you know what, I'm Federico Reyes, I reside at this address and I told them that I wanted somebody to come by and check out my water because it just alarmed me that filters were completely green."

This started a timeline of back and forth between Reyes and the City of Laredo Utilities Department that ultimately lead to his boiling point.

"I decided to call TCEQ and said you know what, we need to make sure they're not lying to us, but TCEQ came and said the chlorine was bad."

Thus began an investigation by the state agency into the water that spanned from September 5th to October 7th.

In the 16 page report first obtained by KGNS on November 20th, TCEQ investigator Elsa Hull found that chlorine levels in tanks and distribution sites were lower than the minimum required level of .5 milligrams per liter since May.

Most alarming about the report was that the agency asked the Utilities Department to notify the public of this for eight days, something that Reyes is disappointed in.

"Why did it take eight days, I don't understand. If this thing was going back since the time I reported this, why did it take that long."

Despite the report saying things are pretty much back to normal, Reyes still has concerns and possible proof of the contrary.

"Right now I feel that the water is still not good, and I can vouch for that because I just put some new filters and it's been about 40 days and they're solid brown."

He says he still believes the City needs to be held accountable for what happened, but until he feels justice is served he’ll continue filtering out the truth.

When we approached the City of Laredo last week about the report, they said there were several red flags in the report including the timeline of when they were told to issue the boil water notice, stating that during that time period the water levels were fluctuating.

The City of Laredo still have their own investigation into the water going on.

It is still unclear when that report will be completed and released.