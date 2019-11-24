Orthodontics office holds pumpkin patch festival

A local orthodontics office wanted to show their appreciation for the community by hosting a Pumpkin Patch festival to kick off the holiday season.

Laredo Orthodontics opened most of their work-space for some fun!

Upwards of 100 people showed up at a point during the day.

It was a "Mini-fest", as they called it, with face painting, a jumping balloon, food, games, and raffles.

The raffles were from small prizes to turkey's, to a grand prize of $1,000 in orthodontic care.

Michelle Garza with Laredo Orthodontics says they wanted give back and provide some fun the whole family can enjoy.

It's their first time putting up such an event in which the community was invited.