Our Lady of Guadalupe closes its doors

Students, teachers, and parents came together one last time to walk the halls of a second Catholic school closing its doors.

Between tears and hugs, everyone who was part of Our Lady of Guadalupe said goodbye to the century-old campus.

The diocese says the dire financial situation of the school left them with no choice, but to merge the school along with Saint Peter’s Memorial into one school.

Classes were let out early for a tree planting ceremony where students left messages written on rocks that were placed around it.

While the closure had some speaking out, others say they are welcoming the change.

The new school will offer families classes from pre-k to eighth grade.

Bishop James Tamayo has appointed Sister Beth Yoest as the principal of the school.