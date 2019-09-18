Our Lady of Guadalupe to host Luau themed Jamaica

A local church is inviting the community to take part in a family fun event taking place this weekend.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will be hosting its annual Jamaica this Sunday.

This year the church is hosting a luau-themed event where people are encouraged to dress in Hawaiian attire and sip on tropical drinks.

The event will feature several food vendors and game booths for the whole family to enjoy.

Attendees will also get a chance to take home some prizes that will be raffled off.

The grand prize for the raffle is a $3,000 gift card.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 22nd at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 1718 San Jorge Ave.

The fun will get started at 1 p.m. and will go all the way to 8 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the event will go back to the church.

The event is free and open to the public.