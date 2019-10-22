Our weather forecast is like a roller coaster

Now that we are in the second month of the fall season, it looks like we are finally going to be getting some fall-like conditions.

We've had a pretty emotional rollercoaster when it comes to our temperatures.

After dealing with some hot and humid conditions, it looks like we are finally getting into that cooler season.

On Tuesday, we are going to start off in the high 50s but we will warm up to the mid 80s by the afternoon.

This cooler air will continue to stick around throughout the week.

On Thursday we are looking at a 60 percent chance of rain that will bring our temperatures down overnight and on Friday we are looking at highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

After the weekend, we will get back up to the 80s but thankfully no more sightings of 90 degrees.

As for Halloween, we might get a cool afternoon for Trick of Treating.