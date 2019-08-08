Outlet Shoppes to host Tax Free Weekend event

Summer vacation is coming to an end and the start of the new school year is next week.

Many parents will rush to the stores this weekend to get big discounts on back to school clothes and supplies during Tax-Free Weekend.

Tax-Free Weekend is an annual sales event where customers can purchase clothing, footwear, and school supplies completely tax-free.

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is inviting local shoppers to do their school shopping in the heart of downtown.

As part of the shopping holiday, the outlets will be celebrating with music, activities and games for the children’s and of course discounts that will save you big bucks.

Tax-Free Weekend will start on Friday, August 9th and last until Sunday, August 11th.

From all of us here at your good neighbor station we would like to wish students and teachers a very happy and safe return to school.